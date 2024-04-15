Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Elsina to spill secrets about the actor after split

Tom Cruise ends relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova: Source

Tom Cruise's Russian former girlfriend Elsina Khayrova is all set to spill the beans about her and actor's romantic relationship.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "Elsina followed every one of Tom's demands. She was very discreet about their relationship and didn't push things."

"Then, because of Dmitry Tsvetkov , Tom gets paranoid and jettisons her. It was just so unfair and cruel!" shared an insider.

Elsina could likely figure a way around any non-disclosure agreement she might have signed, that could spell big trouble for the Top Gun actor.

"He confided in her about everything, from his past relationships to his Scientology work and more," revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, "If she does talk, it's going to be a total nightmare for him!"

For the unversed, Tom was romantically smittebn by Elsina until her ex-husband, Russian oligarch Dmitry , started talking bad about them.

In an earlier interview, Dmitry warned Tom to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open when dealing with his ex-wife, whom he shares two children with".

He stated, "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes."

Tom's friends and family were concerned about his romance with Elsina amid Dmitry's drama.

A source told Page Six, "Tom is filming and can't be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press."

"They just didn't want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks," added an insider.