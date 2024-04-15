Meghan Markle earns new 'titles' after latest stunt

Meghan Markle has been flayed for allegedly controlling her husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex has been urged to release the Duke from her alleged influence so that he could do more charity works and fulfil other responsibilities without any fear and stress.

Royal author Angela Levin has lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex for her 'attention-seeking' stunt at the Duke's event.



Levin took a brutal dig at the former Suits star and gave her new names and titles for her show stealing stunt, calling her "disgusting and rude" for "taking centre stage" at Harry's polo match.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom attended the event to support Harry who led his Royal Salute Sentebale team to a 3-1 victory over the Grand Champions in Florida. She was seen sharing smooch with her husband at the event while presenting the royal with the winning trophy.

The royal biographer urged Meghan to "let Harry have a little thing of his own".



On the other hand, GB News host Eamonn Holmes said: "At the end of the day, she is an actress. She knows how to take centre stage."



Levin appeared showing no mercy to Meghan as she went on saying: "Let Harry have a little thing of his own.

"She shouldn't be in the middle because she's got two things that she's doing for Netflix. She's talking about food, households, friendship, making friends, arrangements, cooking and all that."

She also slammed Meghan for locking lips with Harry: "She pecked his lips, it wasn't a great passionate kiss, as the paper said because it didn't last more than a second. I just felt it just crushed him to nothing."



Discussing Meghan's new series, Levin said: "Meghan is the one who's going to be at home. The guru at home and Harry is going to be talking about polo.

"We're going to know all about polo and how exciting it is. I don't think he'll touch on how it's supposed to be the most sexy but there's a lot of that around [in the sport.]

"I don't think Harry would dare to say anything about that, but he's not necessarily going to be around Meghan."

Meghan and Harry have announced to release two non-fiction projects as part of their £80million deal with the streaming giant Netflix.