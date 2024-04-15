Prince Harry’s future hopes for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet laid bare

Prince Harry’s pal dishes on hopes for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry is hoping that he will be trickle down his passion to his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duke of Sussex, who is passionate about playing polo, is currently working on a Netflix documentary dedicated to the sport. The royal’s longtime pal and Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who is working alongside Harry on the documentary, dished on the expectations for the Sussex children.

Nacho was asked if he hopes his own kids will one day play against Archie and Lilibet to which he responded in an affirmative.

“I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does,” he told Hello! Magazine.

He added that he hoped that the Sussex children will share their dad’s enthusiasm for the sport and “that love and passion will be transmitted.”

“I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together,” he said.

The comments come after Prince Harry won a charity polo game at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, last week.