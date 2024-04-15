Lady Louise’s future role in the monarchy laid bare

Lady Louise Windsor, the 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, is still in the process of deciding for her future.

The royal, who is a second-year student at St Andrews University and has spent most of her life away from the royal spotlight, may not be taking on any key role in the royal family unlike her cousins, per royal expert Jennie Bond.

Bond told OK! Magazine that it’s “clear” that until Prince George starts taking up royal duties, the “working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground.”

She explained that she’s “doubtful” that Lady Louise would ever become a “full-time working royal,” explaining that she herself wouldn’t want to.

“The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer,” she continued. “Extra working royals would mean extra staff, extra administration, extra security extra cost. And that is not the direction that either the King [Charles] or William want to take.”

Bond also predicted that Louise is likely to “follow a similar course” to her cousin, Zara Tindall, who is a “much-loved” member of the royal family while also enjoying her “independence and freedom.”