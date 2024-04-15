Bianca Censori 'manifested' relationship with Kanye West, reveals ex

Bianca Censori's ex-boyfriend Nick Forgiane opened up about the model's life before her fame.

He claimed that the Australian beauty has always dreamt of big things and manifested her relationship with Kanye West.

During an interview at Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa, Nick shared that her former love interest "always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this."

Nick, who was in a romantic relationship with Bianca for almost six years, revealed that one time they travelled to America and she told him that "she would live there one day."

He showered praises on her former girlfriend, saying, "The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved."

Nick said he supports her relationship with the rapper. He continued, "If Bianca is happy with Kanye, I am happy for her."

He further shared, "She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story."

For the unversed, Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2022.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Soon after their high-profile divorce, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with the Bianca.