Justin Bieber has sweet reunion with longtime pal Jaden Smith

Justin Bieber reunited with his longtime pal Jaden Smith as they attended Coachella 2024 in Indio, California, on Saturday.



The pair, who famously collaborated on Bieber’s hit Never Say Never as teenagers, put their bromance on display as a fan captured the video of the sweet reunion on the second day of the music festival.

In the video, shared by The Shade Room, Jaden, 25, greeted the Baby singer, 30, as he hugged him from behind standing in the VIP area of the stages.

Justin then playfully planted a kiss on Jaden’s cheek before catching up with his old pal in an animated conversation with other mutual friends.

Jaden, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was dressed in a white tee with red detailing, a bright blue puffer vest, knee-length blue shorts, multi-coloured sneakers and baby pink socks.

Meanwhile, Justin wore a casual look consisting of a white vest worn over a yellow top with baggy cream shorts. He also had a backwards cap on and Nike sneakers with long white socks.

Later in the day, the Yummy singer, who was accompanied by wife Hailey, had changed into pants and added a brown hoodie.