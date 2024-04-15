Donald Glover to make comeback as Childish Gambino after 4 years

Donald Glover announces new music rollout

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is back as the artist announced new album debut “rollout” on Sunday night.



The 40-year-old actor and musician took to his Twitter on Sunday afternoon to announce that he is currently working on releasing new tunes.

“GILGA Radio tonight @ 11pm pst. Live streamed on Instagram @donaldglover,” he wrote.

Glover even responded to a fan’s question when they asked if it would be new music he’d be playing, “Of course. It's a rollout dummy.”

The rollout is going to be Gambino’s first project in over four years, after the release of his studio album 3.15.20 in March of 2020.

Fans responded to the announcement with keen energy.

“WE WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT!!!”, one fan wrote, “'I f*****g missed you please please please rap again,” another added.

A third wrote, “Omg music finally,” while a fourth added, “Wow I can’t wait.”



Fans even speculated if the artist would be joining in on the ongoing feud between rappers like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

“Take shots at drake and kendrick like you did before,' one wrote, “Childish Gambino pulling up to the Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef,” another chimed in.