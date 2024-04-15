Gordon Ramsay expresses his anger after squatters took over North London tavern

Gordon Ramsay not happy with illegal squatters taking over his North London pub

Gordon Ramsay has recently expressed his anger after a group of professional squatters took over one of his restaurants located in North London.



It is believed that Gordon and his team were reportedly trying to secure a new lease but it had been occupied by illegal squatters while the building was closed to business.

A source told The Sun, “It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for poor Gordon.”

“The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalising a new lease, and during this handover period a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in,” explained an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home.”

It is reported that the alleged squatters glued the locks in order to keep others out and that police were contacted while Gordon had been trying his best to secure an eviction notice from the relevant authorities.

The source added, “Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”

The Mirror reported that the venue is a “boutique hotel as well as a restaurant with ten bedrooms for guests to check in to”.

It is also said that the restaurant and hotel won high praise from critics when it first opened.

At the time, Wallpaper magazine reviewed the venue and stated, “Originally a coaching inn designed by John Nash in the 1820s, the building has been lovingly refurbished to create an elegant hotel equipped with ten sumptuous rooms, a bar and of course, a restaurant.”