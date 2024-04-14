Tom Cruise has ‘master plan’ to reunite with estranged daughter Suri: Report

Tom Cruise raised Suri in the spotlight prior to their estranged relationship



Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri with ex Katie Holmes has been infamously estranged from the actor for years, with the pair currently having no relationship.

However, as she approaches her 18th birthday on April 18, the Hollywood star, 61, has a “master plan” to re-enter Suri’s life, per a new report by Page Six.

An insider spilled to the outlet that Cruise, a known Scientologist, is planning to recruit her for the Church.

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” the source claimed.

Prior to their estranged relationship, the Mission: Impossible star was frequently seen in the spotlight with Suri.

However, her mother, Holmes, had a different approach in raising Suri.

“Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” the source said, adding, “This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”