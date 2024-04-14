Robert Downey Jr, wife Susan attend 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize event

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey were all smiles at the star-studded event

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey were all smiles as they attended the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday.

The couple posed for photos as they joined other celebrity guests at what is dubbed the “Oscars of Science,” which honors the groundbreaking achievements of the world’s leading scientists, awarding over $15 million in prizes annually.

Posing together on the red carpet, the Oppenheimer actor, 59, cut a dashing figure in a gray-patterned three-piece suit, paired with a black dress shirt and polished leather shoes. Exuding a casual vibe, he left both his vest and blazer unbuttoned, eschewing a tie for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Susan, 50, showcased her elegant silhouette in a chic sleeveless black dress that accentuated her curves.

The Hollywood power couple have been together for over two decades after meeting on the set of the 2003 horror-mystery film Gothika, when the Iron Man star was battling with addiction issues.

Though the Oscar-winner has credited his wife on multiple occasions for helping him overcome his addiction.

Most recently, during his Oscars 2024 acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, he said, “I’d like to thank my veterinarian – I meant wife, Susan Downey, over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here.”