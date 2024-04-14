Clint Eastwood looks disheveled as he attended public event last month: Pic

Clint Eastwood seen for the first time at a public event in 123 days: Pic

Clint Eastwood has recently been spotted at a public event last month hosted by his good friend Jane Goodall.



In a photo shared on LinkedIn, Clint was photographed sitting alongside Jane at an event at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel, California, which was presented by the Wildlie Conservation Network.

Fred Greenstein, who attended the event, wrote on LinkedIn, "Went to see Jane Goodall speak in Carmel. At 90 years old, she is truly a saint. Shared lessons from living with apes and her passion for protecting the planet. Talking with Jane here is a very disheveled Clint Eastwood."

The actor and director, who will turn 94 on May 31, sported a bushy white beard and longer-than-usual hair as he was talking to Jane.

It is important to note that Clint had been away from limelight over the years but he didn't leave the industry.

RadarOnline.com reported that Clint is currently directing and producing the upcoming movie Juror No. 2. featuring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

Meanwhile, Clint was last spotted on the movie's set in Savannah, Georgia in November 2023.

"He was happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new film, but he isn't counting on it happening again," the source told the outlet.

Another source added, "It's still a lot for a guy in his nineties. People do worry about his health. He's the director, but he's also involved in every other aspect like the casting and he'll likely compose the score as he's done on his other films."