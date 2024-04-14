Megan Fox gets candid about 'uncanny' resemblance to 'Love Is Blind' star

Megan Fox finally responds to her 'look-alike' Chelsea Blackwell's claim

Megan Fox recently opened up about Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell’s opinion that the two look alike.

The Transformers actress admitted to having no idea who she is or what the drama is about.

Speaking to E! News at a VIP pool party on April 12, Fox said: “I’ve never had more people text me about something.”

The actress was made aware of the drama “because I don’t watch TV very much,” she said.

Fox continued, adding: “But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.”

This came after Blackwell told her “pod date” on a February episode of the Netflix reality show that she shares an uncanny resemblance to Megan Fox, referring to the actress as her doppelgänger.

Her comments sparked fury and mockery among fans, who despised the Love Is Blind’s alum for her “audacity.”

Responding on Instagram, Blackwell said: “Truly humbled by the internet.”

Blackwell even reached out to the actress, extending an apology however, she didn’t reveal if Fox responded back.