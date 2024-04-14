Drake release 'Push Ups' in scathing dig at Kendrick Lamar

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar's diss track, launches Push Ups in retaliation

Drake recently responded to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track with his own song Push Ups, after Lamar aimed at the rapper and J. Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That.

Although there’s been no official confirmation, this happened after a four-minute song made rounds on social media, with many doubting its credibility.

Speculating that it was an AI generated record, Power 105 claimed that the diss track was real, showcasing the artwork of Lamar, doing push-ups.

However, Drake’s team didn’t comment on the authenticity of the track when approached by Variety.

The rumors were put to rest shortly after Drake took to his Instagram, confirming the track’s legitimacy, as he posted a photo of Uma Thurman posing alongside a samurai sword.

Power 105, alongside its parent company iHeartRadio, crowned as the country’s largest radio network, posted the song, supporting its credibility.

Drake in his song titled Push Ups, aims at Lamar with a few jabs.

The rapper belts out lyrics, mentioning: "How the f*ck you big steppin with a size 7 mens on?” he raps.

“Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b*tch your pants might rip.”

Later in the song, Drake mentioned Cole, rapping: “And that f*ckin’ song y’all got is not starting beef with us / This shit brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heating up / I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck.”