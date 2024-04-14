Kate Middleton, Prince William to shatter Prince Harry’s hopes in UK

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be entertaining the olive branch extended by Prince Harry, once he travels to the UK next month.



The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to London for the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. Reports suggested that Harry may also have plans to meet with his estranged brother, Prince William.

However, if the meeting were in the works, there is a chance that Kate and William will be passing out on the opportunity due to personal reasons, a source told OK! Magazine.

The Princess of Wales is currently in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy, which she revealed last month after announcing her cancer diagnosis.

“William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” the source told the outlet. “Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet to meet with him while he’s over.”

The insider added, “He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but a meeting might be a little premature.”

Although, there is no official confirmation if Harry will be meeting any members of the Royal Family.