Hailey Bieber stuns fans by using Rhode phone case as cigarette holder

Hailey Bieber uses phone case to carry hand-rolled cigarette

Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram Stories, showcasing her hand rolled cigarette thrust into her phone case at the Coachella festival.

Bieber’s phone case that she normally uses to hold her brand Rhode’s lip treatments, creatively served its purpose as a cigarette dispenser during the music festival.

The 27-year-old model has been sharing photos from the Coachella festival in Indio, California, enjoying herself at the very first weekend of the latter.

However, while she has been posting pictures from the event, one photo showed a rolled cigarette nestled in her white phone case, alongside a caption that read: “Exactly.”

Justin Bieber’s wife also shared videos from Lana Del Rey’s performance, including her duet with the What Was I Made For singer and the two-time Academy award winner.

Hailey also shared a close-up photo, wearing a black headscarf, hoodie, and a pair of spectacles.

In addition, the Rhode founder posted snaps of her Coachella look, pairing a green soccer jersey with a white shirt, socks, and black Mary Jane shoes.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram Stories, Bieber posed alongside her brand’s photo booth.

She captioned the snap: “I am obsessed with our @rhode Photo Booth. You can find it in the desert this weekend @revolve festival. Stop by for a cute pic and a lip treat.”