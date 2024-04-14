Late Park Bo Ram’s agency issues stern warning to public

Malicious fake news spread widely following the tragic passing of Park Bo Ram

Park Bo Ram’s agency, Xanadu Entertainment, has warned against the proliferation of malicious comments and fake news surrounding her untimely passing.

According to Allkpop, the late actor's agency said, "Currently, malicious posts and baseless rumours about the late Park Bo Ram are being criminally spread through online communities, YouTube, social media, etc."

"Since her debut, Park Bo Ram has been troubled by malicious comments due to unconfirmed facts, and even now, these fake news items targeting her are nothing less than clear acts of defamation, akin to killing the deceased twice," they continued, "Our company relatives and acquaintances are all suffering great mental shock and pain due to this."

The agency called for the immediate removal of false and speculative content, highlighting that the prevalence of such actions will prompt them to "take strong civil and criminal measures, and after funeral proceedings, we will continue to pursue legal action rigorously."

"There will be no leniency or agreement in this process," they mentioned clearly.

This statement comes in the wake of certain content creators reportedly capitalising on the death of the 30-year-old singer by producing misleading videos with sensational titles.

For the unversed, the SuperStar K2 contestant was found lifeless in a restroom at her friend's place during a gathering on April 11. She was pronounced dead after getting transferred to the hospital.