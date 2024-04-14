Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce choose sushi date night over Coachella scene

On Friday night, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, chose to forego the Coachella festivities for a serene evening at one of Swift's favored Los Angeles restaurants.



Despite expectations that the couple might attend the event to support Swift's friend Lana Del Rey, they opted instead for a private outing away from the crowds.

The pop sensation and Kansas City Chiefs star, both were seen leaving Sushi Park hand in hand.

Swift and Kelce enjoyed a quiet evening out at a renowned Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, known for its omakase-only menu and strict no photos or videos policy.

The upscale eatery operates solely from Tuesday to Saturday, opening its doors for just three hours each evening, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

For the occasion, Swift donned a stylish red varsity jacket with white racing stripes, paired with a dark top and denim skirt, while Kelce looked dashing in an olive green ensemble matched with black sneakers.

Despite missing out on Coachella's first weekend, speculation arises that the couple might attend the second weekend, scheduled from April 19 to 21.

According to a source, Swift and her friend Lana Del Rey discussed their Coachella plans during a recent dinner meeting.

The duo aims to enjoy the festival stress-free, opting for a "hippie chic with an artist flair for fun" fashion theme to capture the desert vibe.