Selena Gomez denies affair allegations with JFK's grandson

Selena Gomez swiftly debunked the claims with a concise response, stating she had never even met John Kennedy Schlossberg.
Speculations surrounding Gomez and Schlossberg's alleged romantic involvement recently emerged on social media.
A fan account on Instagram propagated a speculative story suggesting an affair between the two, even insinuating promises of a future in the White House.
The fan account, acknowledging the absurdity of the rumors, expressed admiration for Gomez despite the false narrative.
Selena's currently romantically involved with Benny Blanco, is reported to be in a steady and content relationship with him.
Their partnership became public knowledge over six months ago, and their social media presence reflects their affectionate dynamic as a couple.
Hyeri confirmed she is planning to go on a diet for new project
Meghan Markle is rumoured to accompany Prince Harry to UK in May
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to stun fans with hidden talents in new series to continue deal with Netflix
Kirsten Dunst recently collaborated with husband Jesse Plemons in Civil War
Prince Harry made surprise appearance at a panel in Miami
Katie Piper is back on screens with Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on ITV