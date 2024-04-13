Selena Gomez denies affair allegations with JFK's grandson

Selena Gomez swiftly debunked the claims with a concise response, stating she had never even met John Kennedy Schlossberg.



Speculations surrounding Gomez and Schlossberg's alleged romantic involvement recently emerged on social media.

A fan account on Instagram propagated a speculative story suggesting an affair between the two, even insinuating promises of a future in the White House.

The fan account, acknowledging the absurdity of the rumors, expressed admiration for Gomez despite the false narrative.

Selena's currently romantically involved with Benny Blanco, is reported to be in a steady and content relationship with him.

Their partnership became public knowledge over six months ago, and their social media presence reflects their affectionate dynamic as a couple.



