Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie pay special tribute to Kate Middleton

Beatrice and Eugenie's latest move reminds royal fans of Princess Kate, William's big day

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are making headlines for their possible royal roles in King Charles's monarchy, have reminded fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William's star-studded wedding.

Prince William and Harry's cousins have seemingly paid a special tribute to the cancer-stricken Princess Kate with their latest move as the royal sisters reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding singer in London.

Beatrice and Eugenie had a sisters' night out to celebrate their friend Ellie Goulding as they graced an afterparty for the singer's show at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer has long been connected to the British royals. In fact, she performed at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding reception in 2011. A decade later, Goulding took the stage at the future King's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston in December 2022 and had a chat with William and Kate backstage.

King Charles III's nieces posed for a photo together, while Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also got together with Goulding for a smiling snap.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are known to share a tight bond with 37-year-old Goulding. Their reunion with the singer refreshed the memory of Kate's wedding to William.

Around 1900 guests attended Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding. The list was reportedly divided into three sections: the first, consisting of about 1,900 people, attended the ceremony in Westminster Abbey; the second of approximately 600 people were invited to the luncheon reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen; and the final 300 names for the evening dinner hosted by the Prince of Wales.



There were a significant number of politicians, Commonwealth leaders, heads of government, members of religious organisations, military officials, members of foreign royal families, celebrities and other notable guests.