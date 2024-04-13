Olivia Rodrigo pens heartfelt note for fans amid Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo penned a heartfelt note for her fans after completing the North American leg of the Guts World Tour.

Taking to Instagram, the Vampire singer shared a series of memorable photos from her four at Madison Square Garden.

Olivia wrote, "Whatta way to end this leg of the tour. I am immensely grateful for all the wonderful people who work so hard on making this show happen every night and thankful for everyone who has bought tickets and jumped and screamed and sang along with me."

The singer also expressed her gratitude towards her senior Jewel, stating, "Massive thanks to the magical songwriting genius @jewel for singing one of my all-time favs with me the other night."

At the end of her note, Olivia said she could not wait to perform for her fans in Europe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer starts prepping for the next leg in Europe from April 30.