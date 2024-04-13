Kate Middleton makes first statement after cancer announcement

Kate Middleton finally breaks silence after video message

Kate Middleton has expressed her shock in new statement as she broke her silence for the first time since she released her video message to announce her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

The Princess of Wales have issued a statement following the Sydney attack that saw a knifeman stab six people to death, expressing her deep sorrow following the appalling incident at Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction.

Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton and his caring partner Prince William took to their official social media accounts to respond to the shocking events in Australia, where a knife-wielding assailant caused havoc with his heinous act, leaving six dead and several others, including an infant, wounded.

The statement, shared on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter), read: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W and C."

The 40-year-old man was shot dead by police. Eight victims, including a nine-month-old baby, were rushed to hospital after the attack.

Last month Princess Kate sent shockwaves around the world as she shared an emotional video to announce her cancer diagnosis and "preventative treatment".



Prince William and Princess Kate's latest statement comes hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA-filled stunt in Florida, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex locked lips in front of cameras.