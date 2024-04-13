King Charles preparing for ‘future demands’ as he launches new plans

King Charles not letting his cancer battle stop him from making some grand changes to his beloved Sandringham estate.



The monarch, who is an environmental advocate, proposed some new plans for the Scottish Palace to make it more eco-friendly, reported The Sun.

Charles has applied for planning permission for around 2,000 panels on the historic grounds to “meet current and predicted future electricity demands of the Sandringham Estate,” claimed the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council.

In the application, it stated, “The proposed development forms part of the Estate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and promoting environmental practices.”

As to not hinder the beauty of the estate, the panels will be tucked away in a grazing paddock, having the cover of grass and tall trees.

The news comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this week at the Balmoral.

“The King and Queen traditionally spend their anniversary at Birkhall because that is where they had their honeymoon in 2005,” the insider shared previously.

“But in typical fashion, the King was working on Tuesday and so it’s only now they are spending time together in Scotland.”