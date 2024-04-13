 
Suki Waterhouse is stepping into her cottagecore era ahead of Coachella

By Web Desk
April 13, 2024
Suki Waterhouse gears up for performance at Coachella
Suki Waterhouse recently pulled off the cottagecore trend ahead of her performance at the annual music festival in Indio, California.

The 32-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram to share a carousal of pictures, offering an insight into her pre-event look.

On Thursday, April 11, the Good Looking singer could be seen sporting an array of playful ensembles, hinting at her on-stage attire.

In a video that she shared, Waterhouse was spotted wearing a green and white lingerie set. The Persuasion actress belted out lyrics of her new single My Fun, mixing something up in a bowl.

Referring to her new singles, she captioned the post: “my fun (& faded) out tonight coachella this weekend.”

She topped off the look, wearing a dreamy purple eyeshadow.

In other news, Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson confirmed they had welcomed their baby on March 26 after the duo was spotted carrying a pink stroller around in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, April 4, Waterhouse shared the photo of their newborn, wrapped in her arms, wearing a cardigan alongside a caption that read: "Welcome to the world angel.”