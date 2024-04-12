Prince William makes rare public appearance with son Prince George

Prince William enjoyed a soccer game with his son Prince George amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment.



The Prince of Wales was pictured with his firstborn on April 11, enjoying Aston Villa F.C. match with LOSC Lille.



Sports journalist Neil Moxley took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his brief interaction with the future King.



He asked, "Your Highness - after the Mostar game we saw you and you said 1-0 was a good result in Europe. How was this?”



William said, "Two-nil would have been better.."



The journalist then asked, “Is George now part of the pride?" In response, the father-of-three said, "Oh yes, he’s loving it."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently on an Easter school break.

The kids are spending quality time with their father and ailing mother Kate Middleton.