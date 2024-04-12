Jewel reacts to her rumoured relationship with Kevin Costner

Jewel hinted at her romantic relationship with Kevin Costner during her new interview.

In conversation with Elle Magazine, the singer gushed over the Yellowstone actor amid the news of their budding romance.

The Stay Here Forever singer said Kevin "is a great person." The outlet shared that Jewel was blushing when she talked about her alleged boyfriend.

She added, "The public fascination is intense for sure."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin and Jewel first sparked dating rumours back in December 2023.

Previously, OK! Magazine reported that the Hollywood A-list actor "might be open to getting married again" to Jewel after a messy split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The actor "wasn't expecting to find someone so soon" after going through a difficult phase in his life.

On the other hand, Jewel was once married to her long-term boyfriend American cowboy Ty Murray in 2008. The former couple shares a 12-year-old son Kase.