Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio dine with Tobey Maguire in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying outing with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

On Thursday night, Funke in Beverly Hills became the gathering spot for Hollywood's elite, as model Vittoria Ceretti, and her beau, Leonardo DiCaprio, joined Tobey Maguire and their circle for a night out on the town.

Ceretti donned a leather jacket and coordinated cami top paired with oversized jeans.

DiCaprio, opted for his trademark low-key style, sported a black baseball cap to maintain a semblance of anonymity as he entered and exited the renowned eatery.

Speculation regarding a potential engagement between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti was ignited last month when Ceretti was spotted wearing a ring on a significant finger.

However, various media outlets have since debunked these rumors, asserting that the ring has been in Ceretti's possession for some time.

The couple was first linked romantically in the summer of 2023.

The actor, known for his high-profile relationships, has previously been involved with notable figures such as Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid, all of whom were notably younger than him at the time.

Recently, Crystal Hefner drew comparisons between DiCaprio and the late Playboy mogul.

Speaking on the Carrie and Tommy podcast, Crystal remarked, "Leo DiCaprio is turning into the new hef. The girls are getting younger, and I'm like oh god, it's a bad look."

Crystal also recalled his interactions with Rihanna during his visits to the Playboy Mansion when she was also in her 20s.