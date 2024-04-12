Bridgerton Season 3 trailer teases Colin, Penelope’s romantic journey

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 will be premierd on Netflix on May 16

Netflix has released the first look of Bridgerton season three, with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton headlining this season.

The global video streaming platform dropped the trailer on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the duo’s relationship, which initially began as a friendship but eventually transitioned into intense romance.

Bridgerton Season three will consist of a total of eight episodes, but viewers won't get to binge-watch them all at once, as the season is split into two parts.

The first four episodes of the third season will premiere on May 16, with the remaining half available for streaming on June 13.

The upcoming season will center around Colin and Penelope, as per the official synopsis: "Penelope enters Season three finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love…"

"Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters," the synopsis alluded.

Fans can tune in to the season to witness what awaits Penelope in the coming days, following the love stories of Daphne and Simon from season one and the enemies-turned-lovers Anthony and Kate Sharma from season two.

Watch the trailer of Bridgerton season three here:



