Is Khloe Kardashian OJ Simpson's daughter?

Khloe Kardashian's uncanny resemblance to OJ Simpson sparks curiosity among fans

Following OJ Simpson’s death on Wednesday, April 10, fans are concerned if the rumor that Khloe Kardashian is actually his daughter will finally be put to rest.

The former athlete, who died at the age of 76 following a lengthy cancer battle, was convicted of the double-murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson alongside her friend Ron Goldman.

At the time, Khloe's father Robert Kardashian served as Simpson’s defense attorney however, notably, rumors concerning Simpson being Khloe’s father swirled around for decades.

Robert's former wife Kris Jenner, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1991, shared a close bond with both Simpson and Brown and stuck by his children’s side after Brown’s death.

In 2018, the late athlete came clean about his involvement with Kris regarding Khloe’s birth, denying all rumors.

He told TMZ: “Trust me, I have nothing to do with [Khloe and her family]. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

Meanwhile in 2013, Ellen Pierson, who was married to Robert at the time of his passing, exclusively revealed in an interview that Robert admitted that Khloe wasn’t his biological daughter.

However, the Kardashian family has long denied the rumor. In 2018, Kardashian and Jenner took DNA tests on an episode of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Her test revealed that the reality TV star is 58% European and 41.6% Middle Eastern, the defining factor as Robert was of Armenian descent.



Khloe read her results aloud, after which Kourtney said: “You are my sister.”

To which Kourtney replied: “Thank God. If you weren’t Middle Eastern at all, we would be in big trouble.”