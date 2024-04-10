Jennifer Aniston reflects on the ‘magical’ early days of ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston has come a long way since Friends.
In a recent interview with People Magazine for its 50th anniversary issue, the veteran actress, 59, looked back on her early days of stardom in the ‘90s, when she rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom.
Reflecting on the first time Friends was featured on the esteemed publication, Aniston noted that that time period was purely “magic.”
“Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic,” she gushed, adding that, “Nothing was not exciting.”
Her portrayal of the spoilt-brat-turned-independent-career-woman earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards, among others.
However, that was just the start for Aniston, as her Hollywood career took off after the iconic series and she established her name in the industry.
Now, two decades since the last episode of Friends aired, the We’re the Millers star noted that things are “still exciting.”
“But we’ve had more experiences,” she noted, adding, “We’ve learned more lessons. There’s a little more behind us.”
