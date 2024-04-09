Prince William fears Kate Middleton's health could deteriorate

Prince William is said to be in intense stress ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit in May as he fears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's any new stunt could add to his wife Kate Middleton's worries as she's already battling cancer.



"The Prince of Wales would breathe a sigh of relief if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly say good words about Catherine at her difficult time," a royal insider has claimed.

"William is very much concerned about her wife's health."

The Source added: "The future Queen could take stress if the Sussexes reprove their past mistakes."

It comes amid reports that Harry is set to travel to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK.

However, royal experts believe that the Duchess is less than keen to visit the UK.



In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams revealed: "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

On the other hand, GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker gave major update on the Princess of Wales's health, saying she "may attend certain events" in near future. But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time.

"But maybe we'll see her at some point this summer. It just depends on how her treatment goes."

There were also reports that Kate asked Harry and Meghan to bring their kids when the Montecito-based couple phoned her to enquire after her health.

Royal biographer Angela Levin previously claimed that Meghan's expected UK visit may overshadow Kate's return to the royal duties as it could coincide with Kate's recovery.