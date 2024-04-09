Prince Harry forced to do acting by Meghan Markle at LA event

Prince Harry's latest appearance at a Los Angeles event has given birth to questions about his future with Meghan Markle as he was seen doing acting in front of cameras.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly tried to explain what he wants and where his future belongs to with his latest move.



"Meghan and Harry's recent publicity has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage," Tom Quinn told the Mirror.

Harry and Meghan, according to the expert, put on forced displays of affection at exhibition in Los Angeles even though their body language was explaining that they were not comfortable with each other.

"Many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!"



Tom appeared explaining the reason why Harry puts on forced display of affection, saying: "Harry is in the most difficult position because he gave up being a working Royal for this romance, and if the romance fails, he has nothing else."

"Meghan knows how to use her acting skills to make a brand work. Harry hasn’t a clue. He only knows how to be a royal and he gave that up."