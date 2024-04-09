Shakira smashes Billboard charts with latest album 'Women No Longer Cry'

Shakira tops Billboard charts with her latest album Women No Longer Cry

Shakira recently smashed Billboard charts with the release of her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

The Columbian star dominated the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 this week with her 12th overall LP, debuting at No.13.

It gained the top spot of the Top Latin Albums rundown, marking Shakira’s fifth No. 1 on that particular chart.

Achieving a new milestone, this sets out the singer from other artists, making her the first in history to have a Latin No. 1 in four separate decades.

The list includes 1990s Dónde Están los Ladrones?, 2000s Fijación Oral, Vol. 1’, 2010s ‘Sale el Sol’, ‘El Dorado, and 2020s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Shakira candidly opened up about the thought process behind her latest album amid her separation from Gerard Pique, claiming that she intends to “build bridges, to empower people, to help women discover their own strengths.”

She explained: “I was in the mud, I had to reconstruct myself, to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart.”

Speaking of her 16-track LP, The Waka Waka singer offered an insight into her music, transforming “pain” into creativity.

She added: “Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity.”

“The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years. But creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman.

“I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that.”

For the unversed, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran released on March 22 2024, marking the singer’s first album release in seven years after El Dorado.