Bianca Censori starts taking 'charge' in Kanye West marriage

Bianca Censori appeared to be in 'charge' in her marriage with Kanye West, claimed a body language expert.

The Australian beauty once again made it to the headlines due to her risqué attire for a date night with the rapper.

Bianca wore a sheer strapless dress made of see-through fabric. She completed her bizarre look with pink colour tights and heels.

On the other hand, the Yeezy founder was seen wearing an all-black fully covered outfit.

While analysing the couple's gestures, Judi James told The Mirror that Bianca was leading Kanye during their recent outing.

She shared, "Bianca’s body language here somehow manages to make it look as though she’s actually taking the lead on this outing while Kanye’s apparent allergy to being visible in public is defined by his total cover-up black baggies and his worried-looking glances at the press."



In the captured photos, Kanye and Bianca were seen holding each other's hands, which "normally implies closeness," said Judi.

She further explained, "Kanye’s hand is on top in the clasp which should suggest dominance but the way Bianca’s hand is cupped and scooped upward and the way she is slightly ahead in one of these poses hints she might be the one leading him here."