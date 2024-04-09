Luke Bryan shares Katy Perry's exit from 'American Idol' wasn't shocking

In a recent interview, Luke Bryan revealed that he had suspected that Katy Perry would be leaving American Idol this year.



Bryan stated, during his recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio programme, “I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it, it wasn’t like a huge shock.”

The country singer continued, alluding to Perry's announcement earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of her intention to leave Idol.

“I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done.”

Recalling his working experience alongside Perry, the Play It Again singer shared, “It’s been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old.”

He added, “Just seeing her be a mother through this whole process … I mean, it’s just really been fun getting to know Katy.”

Bryan said that he hopes their friendship will endure even though he won't be working with the pop singer any longer. He stated, "She knows that no matter what her next endeavours are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey."

Perry first debuted on American Idol as a guest judge during season nine, but she joined the show for season sixteen in 2018.