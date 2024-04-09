Bizarre notion of Bianca Censori to keep up with Kanye West's 'madness' unleashed

According to a source, Bianca Censori is not the "victim" in her marriage to Kanye West. According to reports, the Yeezy architect sees the flashy clothes Ye makes her wear as a "means to an end."



“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“This idea that she’s some sort of victim in is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by bating her body in public,” the source continued.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” claimed the insider. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

“Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him — and she’s going to take it all the way to the bank!”

On December 20th, 2022, Kanye West married Bianca, a month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Kanye and socialite, who is an actress from American Horror Story, were married for six years and had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.