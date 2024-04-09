Suki Waterhouse gives candid update on 'exhilarating postpartum period'

The actress, 32, posted several mirror pictures on her Instagram page on Monday, April 8, showing off her belly in a bralette and an open cardigan.

She honoured her postpartum experience in her caption, taking a moment to reflect on her journey as a new mother.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" Waterhouse wrote.

"I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."

The Daily Mail reported last month that Waterhouse and her 37-year-old fiancé, Robert Pattinson, had welcomed their first child together. The famous pair were seen pulling a pink pram while out for a stroll in Los Angeles, according to pictures released by the site.

While new mother Waterhouse donned a black trench coat, baseball cap and sunglasses, the Twilight star put both hands on the pram in the photos while donning a big Patagonia jacket and a MoMA sweatshirt.

Earlier this month, Waterhouse shared a photo of her and Pattinson's baby on Instagram. The gender of the child has not yet been disclosed by the couple.