Jeremy Allen White set to portray Bruce Springsteen in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White secures role as Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.



The project financed and set for release by 20th Century Studios, marks a significant deal under David Greenbaum's tenure as the new head of Disney live-action and 20th Century.

According to Deadline's report on Monday, White's casting signals a major development for the film, which is expected to delve into Springsteen's life and career.

The actor is slated to immerse himself in the Jersey accent as he prepares to shoot in New Jersey later this fall, following the conclusion of filming for season 4 of The Bear.

FX's early renewal last month ensured a swift continuation of production for the acclaimed series, allowing White to transition from one project to the next.

Adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere delves into the creation of Bruce Springsteen's iconic 1982 album, Nebraska.

Widely regarded as Springsteen's most intimate and introspective work, the album targets themes of depression and the artist's ascent to worldwide fame.