Drake surprises fan with offer to cover divorce costs during concert

Drake showers fans with cars, Birkin Bags, and cash on tour.

During Drake's recent stop on his "It's All a Blur Tour" on April 4, the renowned rapper continued his tradition of generously gifting items to fans.

The artist encountered a fan facing financial struggles related to legal fees for a divorce.

In the viral clip, Drake can be heard offering assistance to the fan, stating, "I'm going to get you a good lawyer, and we're gonna pay for your divorce tonight."

He followed up with a remark, "You gon' be single and ready to mingle."

The singer expressed his willingness to cover expenses for a date, encouraging the fan to find someone special.

During his ongoing tour, Drake's generosity knows no bounds. Back in March at a show in Kansas City, Missouri, he paused mid-performance to fulfill a fan's request: to pay off the mortgage of their late mother.

Despite the requested amount being a substantial $160,000, Drake remained resolute in his decision to cover the outstanding balance.

He made it clear that the generous gesture would come directly from his own pocket, emphasizing, "That's gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma."