Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff join 'Karate Kid' cast

Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff to join forces with Jackie Chan on Karate Kid upcoming film

Aramis Knight, known for playing Red Dagger in Ms. Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Wyatt Oleff are set to join forces on Sony Pictures’ upcoming film Karate Kid.

According to Screen Rant, the highly-anticipated film is said to star Ben Wang in the titular role. However, there’s no update on the roles of these young stars as it is still under wraps.

Jackie Chan and Ralph will reprise their iconic roles to continue the legacy of the original franchise, alongside Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na-Wen.

Directed by The End of the F****** World’s Jonathan Entwistle from a screenplay by Peter Rabbit’s Rob Lieber and produced by The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Karen Rosenfelt, the film is set to combine the mythology to build the platform for a new protagonist on board.

Wang will play the role of an East Coast Chinese teenager, beginning to find his place in the world through martial arts.

For the unversed, the Karate Kid film franchise has earned $618 million globally.

It further gave birth to the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai, introducing the franchise to a whole new generation all across the world.