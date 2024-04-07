Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff join 'Karate Kid' cast

Aramis Knight, known for playing Red Dagger in Ms. Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Wyatt Oleff are set to join forces on Sony Pictures’ upcoming film Karate Kid.
According to Screen Rant, the highly-anticipated film is said to star Ben Wang in the titular role. However, there’s no update on the roles of these young stars as it is still under wraps.
Jackie Chan and Ralph will reprise their iconic roles to continue the legacy of the original franchise, alongside Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na-Wen.
Directed by The End of the F****** World’s Jonathan Entwistle from a screenplay by Peter Rabbit’s Rob Lieber and produced by The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Karen Rosenfelt, the film is set to combine the mythology to build the platform for a new protagonist on board.
Wang will play the role of an East Coast Chinese teenager, beginning to find his place in the world through martial arts.
For the unversed, the Karate Kid film franchise has earned $618 million globally.
It further gave birth to the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai, introducing the franchise to a whole new generation all across the world.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are cherishing special family moments with their two kids
Yoko Ono was accused of ‘putting John on H’ by The Beatles
Eiri Munro warned other celebrities to appear on Strictly Come Dancing to set their priorities straight
Kristen Wiig’s Aunt Linda recently returned to SNL’s Weekly Update for the first time in 14 years