Kate Middleton eclipses Meghan Markle's 'victim' image amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton 'greatest asset' to royal family as she defeats Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been overshadowed by Kate Middleton as she continues her health battle.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duchess of Sussex can no longer cash in on the sympathy of the world for her alleged “bad” treatment by the royal family to boost her new business.

He went on to explain the public’s focus is now directed towards the Princess of Wales, who is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered following her abdominal surgery in January.

“… world sympathy is not centred on how the royal family treated Meghan so badly,” he claimed, “but on how Kate Middleton, the royal family’s greatest asset, has been hit by cancer.”

It is certainly a major win for the royal family, who have been in a negative light ever since Meghan and Prince Harry quit the Firm in 2020.

The Suits alum recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riveira Orchard, by debuting its official Instagram account last month.

Only little is known about the project, with many claiming it will be a second iteration for Meghan’s former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down after marrying Harry.

It comes in the wake of uncertainty over the former actress’ return to the UK with the Duke of Sussex, who is set to deliver a speech during St Paul’s Cathedral service on the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in London next month.