Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hurt themselves in attempt to harm royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had the world at heir feet and they threw it back

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who emerged as much-loved royal couple soon after their marriage in 2018, have shot themselves in the foot by ruinously detaching themselves from the loving and supporting mould from which they came, according to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US, have seemingly harmed themselves in attempt to hurt their royal relatives by throwing trash bombs at them after their shock exit.

Harry and Meghan enjoyed big public support to succeed until their one major decision that totally turned the table and hurt their fans.

Nana Akua, on GB News, claimed: "Meghan Markle could have been the world’s most popular royal as she was loved at the start as a wonderful addition to the family."

Nothing remained the same when Archie and Lilibet's parents began to serve all their energy to hurt the royal family.



The royal commentator went on explaining how the former Suits star ruined her popularity, saying: "She didn't understand the sheer power of the monarchy."

She added: "Once you rubbed the glitzy surface off the trinket-clad Hollywood sign, all that glitters isn't gold, just illuminated, vacuous, empty lettering filled with nothing but hot air. Hollow."



Akua also took a swipe at the Duchess for her decision to go on Oprah "to sell her Royal Family down the river."

The commentator continued: "The Sussexes failed to make money from Spotify. Their only real hit on Netflix was that reality show where they slagged off their own family.



"And now, in the vacuum that's been created by the King's health scare and Princess Catherine's absence, Meghan Markle has launched her own website. So she's pretty much back to doing what she started with The Tig.

Meghan Markle "had the world at her feet and she threw it back," claimed the expert.

"I get it, she had a dream to be amongst the stars in Hollywood, but sadly, she failed to notice that whilst America doesn't have a Royal Family globally, a King is the ace in the pack and Hollywood stars are at best of ten. Or maybe a jack. It's pretty simple really," claimed the royal commentator.

