Prince William plans out new rule for his reign after King Charles

Prince William ‘determined’ to do things differently after Kate Middleton’s cancer

Prince William is convinced that he will not be making the same mistakes his father, King Charles, made amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



The Prince of Wales, who is the next in line to the throne, proved that while his royal duties are important to him, but his family will come first, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward wrote for The Sun.

Seward suggested that the trait in William stems from a core childhood memory which has made him prioritise his family.

“William must feel the weight of enormous responsibility, both personally and for the monarchy, of which he is now the public face,” Seward said. “But he knows his most important role is that of dad and husband. He will make that his priority.”

While Kate recovered from her surgery, William had been doing school run duties and provided a “great source of comfort and reassurance” to his wife.

The heir to the throne was “acutely aware” of how Charles had been with him and his brother Prince Harry when they were young.

The expert quoted a 1991 incident in which William was rushed to the hospital after he was “accidentally hit over the head with a golf club when he was at school.”

“The call came through that William had been bashed on the head and they thought he might die so it was very serious,” she said.

Diana went with William but Charles “prioritised his engagements.”