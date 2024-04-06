‘The Last Kingdom’ star Adrian Schiller dead at 60

Adrian Schiller played the role of Aethelhelm in Netflix's The Last Kingdom

Adrian Schiller, known for his portrayal of Aethelhelm in the Netflix historical series The Last Kindom, passed away at the age of 60.

On Friday, April 5, Deadline reported that the actor’s agent Amanda Evans confirmed his death via a statement following his demise earlier this week.

"It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the death of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday, April 3," she began.

Dubbing Schiller’s death as "sudden and unexpected," the agent added, "He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss."

Evans described her client as "A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in the Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco."

She concluded the statement, "Adrian enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media. Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times."

Additionally, further details, including the cause of death, information on survivors or any memorial plans, have not been disclosed as of yet.