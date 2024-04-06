Katy Perry's 2017 album climbs iTunes amidst #JUSTICE campaign

Katy Perry's devoted fanbase, called 'KatyCats,' are rallying behind the pop star amidst rumors of a grand comeback following the relative underperformance of her last two albums.



Fueled by a campaign on X with the hashtag #JUSTICEFORKATYPERRY, fans are showing unwavering support for Perry's return to prominence.

Their efforts have propelled Perry's fifth studio album, Witness, released nearly seven years ago, to the top of multiple countries' iTunes charts.

Witness has seen a remarkable resurgence, topping the charts in multiple countries including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, Vietnam, Peru, Guatemala, Philippines, and Jordan, among others, as of Friday.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with one fan sharing a screenshot of the charts accompanied by the hashtag, saying, "Just look at this!!!".

Another marveled at the unexpected resurgence of it seven years later, calling it a "masterpiece."

Originally released in June 2017, Witness debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 but saw a significant drop to the No. 13 slot in the following week.

The album received mixed reviews from critics, with Metacritic assigning it a Metascore of 53 based on 20 reviews.