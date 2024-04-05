Shirley Jones receives heartfelt wish from son Shaun on 90th birthday

Shirley Jones turns 90, celebrates alongside kids and grandkids

Shirley Jones, Oscar-winning actress recently celebrated her 90th birthday alongside her kids and grandkids.

The Partridge Family icon turned ninety on Sunday, March 31, throwing a celebration party on a snowy mountain getaway.

Her son Shaun Cassidy took to social media, sharing a photo of him and his brothers; Patrick and Ryan Cassidy, posing with the Hollywood legend.

Referring to Jones’ beauty pageant win back in 1952, he captioned the post: “Happy 90th birthday to Miss Pittsburgh!”

“What an incredible night.”

Jones dazzled in a blue tracksuit, pairing it with a sash that read “90 & Fabulous,” alongside a silver tiara with the number “90” in the center.

In order to celebrate his mother’s big day, Shaun posted a throwback picture, taken by his grandfather on Shirley’s 21st birthday.

He captioned the picture: “One week from today, on Easter Sunday, my mother turns ninety. What a journey she’s had. I’ve shared a bit about her at the link below and in my bio. Happy Birthday Mom! #ShirleyJones”.

Shaun emphasized that while the public knows Shirley from the films and her work on television, including The Partridge Family, he noted that “to us, her family, Shirley Jones has always simply been mom.”