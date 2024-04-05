Tori Kelly's new track 'Spruce' features popular K-pop artist

Tori Kelly collaborates with Kim Chaewon on track Spruce

Tori Kelly recently released her brand new album TORI, featuring a special collaboration with K-pop artist Kim Chaewon on track Spruce.



Spruce features the voice of the two diverse female vocalists, LE SSERAFIM’s member Kim Chaewon and American Singer Tori Kelly.

The two joined forces together to seamlessly belt out melodic verses.



It also contains a short Korean narration by Chaewon at the end.



This marks Kim Chaewon’s first time, working with an international artist since her debut in LE SSERAFIM.

With this exciting collaboration alongside Tori, who is known for her remarkable music, Chaewon achieved a new milestone by stepping into the international music scene.

Sharing her experience with Tori, the K-pop artist said: "I was honored and grateful to participate in the song of the artist I admire, Tori Kelly.”

"I remember eagerly waiting for the recording day since I first heard the song, as I loved it so much and couldn't wait to sing it," she added.

Meanwhile, Kelly also praised the South Korean singer’s elegant vocals, contributing flawlessly to the song.

For the unversed, the song was scheduled to release on Friday, April 5.

Garnering attention worldwide, LE SSERAFIM is all set to showcase their talent and artistry at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20 in the United States.