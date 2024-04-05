Meghan Markle 'secretly communicates' to cancer-stricken Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle appeared to send a secret message to her cancer-stricken sister-in-law during her recent outing.



The Duchess of Sussex attended a literary healing session for kids at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, only days before Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to public.

For the candid outing, she opted to re-wear her white floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, which she paired with black-coloured ballet flats and natural makeup.

Speaking to Fabulous, fashion editor Amber Graafland claimed Meghan may have used her style statement to send a message to the Princess of Wales.

"Synonymous with purity, optimism and friendship, flowers represent growth and bloom, and rather poignantly, flowers symbolise forgiveness,” she explained.

“Could Meghan be extending an olive branch to sister in-law Kate?

“As the Duchess embarks on an exciting new chapter in her life it looks like she is keen to put past events behind her and write a new, fresh new script,” Graafland noted.

“There is no doubt that Meghan is keen to put events of the past few years behind her,” she added.

For the unversed, Meghan and Kate have shared a bittersweet relationship dating back to even before the former’s marriage to Prince Harry.

However, things are expected to get better between the two as the future Queen of England grapples with severe health crisis.