Prince Harry draws pity as Meghan Markle 'takes over' his job

Prince Harry could be having second thoughts about bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK in May.



The Duke of Sussex is set to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service in London to celebrate 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin claimed the Duchess of Sussex will overshadow the event should she decides to accompany Harry.

"I think Harry's really outside the door when it comes to who is in the spotlight,” she said.

“I think people are just sick to the back teeth of them because they don't want Meghan taking over,” Levin explained.

"She comes over, she does a speech, she does a second speech, she leads people down the paths and the winners, and they say she knows nothing about fighting and going in wars.

"It was Harry's job and I think [people] feel quite sorry for him. They're angry,” the royal expert insisted.

"I think it's an extraordinary attitude that Meghan has, she thinks she's better than everyone. She thinks of herself as globally famous,” she added.

Angela also reflected on the possibility of Invictus Games being held in the UK in 2027, noting: “It's going to be very, very difficult for the Royal Family.”