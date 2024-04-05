Kristen Wiig's lacklustre reaction to joining five-timers club on SNL: Watch

Kristen Wiig will host Saturday Night Live this weekend with Raye as musical guest

Kristen Wiig returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, earning her a spot in the prestigious five-timers club.



The NBC comedy sketch show released a promo for the weekend episode on Thursday, featuring Wiig, musical guest Raye, and cast member Bowen Yang.

In the teaser, Wiig introduces herself and Raye, setting the stage for her fifth hosting gig, prompting Yang to enthusiastically chime in: "Five Time Hosting!"

"I Know five times," with equal zeal she responded, noting, "I haven’t done anything five times."

Yang, in shock, suggests various activities that she previously might have done five times including rollerblading or scuba diving, but Wiig denies them all in a deadpan manner.

When Yang mentions laughing five times, Wiig sarcastically claimed to have only laughed once, "Ha! only once, just now."

Yang then promises to change that on upcoming weekend.

The Escapism chart topper jumped in, teasing, "To try new things."

The promo also hinted at what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode, with Yang expressing excitement about Raye's British accent and discussing different meanings of the word OG.