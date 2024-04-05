King Charles, Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton's family crisis laid bare

The royal family is not concerning themselves with the collapsing finances of Kate Middleton’s family.

Speaking to the Us Weekly, royal author Christopher Andersen revealed the royals are not worried for the Middletons any more than they are for themselves following the collapse of their The Party Pieces Company.

According to a new report from The Times of London, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton are unable to pay the debt of over $329,000 in “insolvency firm costs” after going bankrupt in June 2023.

“No one in the royal family is embarrassed by the failure of Party Pieces,” claimed the Last King author, noting the Middletons’ business failure is not necessarily indicative of their personal finances.

“People shouldn’t make the mistake that the Middletons are broke, because they decidedly are not,” he insisted.

“Their business went belly-up because of things entirely out of their control, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got substantial personal assets.”

Andersen went on to explain the royal family is too embattled in their own health crisis to care about anything else.

“Between the king’s cancer battle and Kate’s cancer battle, the last thing they have on their minds is how much the Middletons owe their creditors,” the royal commentator shared.

“We have to keep in mind that Carole Middleton is focusing on helping her daughter cope with what is a devastating diagnosis.

"The future queen has always leaned very heavily on her mother for emotional support and encouragement, and never more so than now,” he added.